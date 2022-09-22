HANNIBAL -- Hannibal did not let a disappointing loss to Quincy Notre Dame carry over to Thursday's game against North Central Missouri Conference rival Kirksville.
The Lady Pirates won in three straight sets (25-12, 25-10, 25-9) to stay undefeated in conference play.
Hannibal head coach Megan Phillips said her team always looks forward to conference games.
"Kirksville is usually a little better competition," Phillips said. "We didn't know what they would look like this year with a new coach and they lost some players from last year. Really nice win for them to be able to bounce back. We kind of put some pieces back together that we were missing on Tuesday night."
Phillips talked to her team about staying upbeat during adversity in Wednesday's practice.
"We talked about how we have to pick each other up if we see somebody getting down," Phillips said. "We have to move on to the next ball and move on to the next play. We can't linger on something we can't control."
Hannibal senior setter Nora Hark recorded her 100th career ace in Thursday's win. She had three aces, five kills and 11 assists.
Junior setter Ashlyn Hess had a team-high 17 assists and four aces.
Sophomore outside hitter Abbie Martin had five kills, one ace and five digs.
Senior outside hitter Kate Maune had 11 kills and seven digs.
Junior middle blocker Courtney Locke had three kills, one ace and one block.
Sophomore middle blocker Emilia Bates had six kills and junior libero Lexi Wheelan had eight digs.
Hannibal (9-3) will compete in the Troy Volleyball Invitational on Saturday at 9 a.m. The Lady Pirates will play Liberty Wentzville (6-0), Sullivan (7-4-1) and Troy Buchanan (2-8).
The Hannibal junior varsity team won in two sets -- 25-15, 25-21. Malia Stolte had five kills and three assists. Zanie Terrill had 10 assists, while Mia Ebers had seven aces.
"We will see some good teams down there," Phillips said. "We'll see Troy again and we already played them. We'll see Liberty and that will be really good competition for us, they always are. We will also see Sullivan in pool play. They have been in competition with us in that tournament in the past."
