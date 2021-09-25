TROY, Mo. -- The Hannibal volleyball team finished third overall at the Troy Invitational Tournament on Saturday.
The Lady Pirates split with Sullivan (23-25, 25-20) in the first round of pool play and defeated Troy (25-16, 25-18) in the second round.
Hannibal then split with both Liberty (25-18, 16-25) in the third round and Montgomery County (23-25, 25-18) in the fourth round.
Hannibal then lost a tiebreaker with Sullivan to play third.
The Hannibal junior varsity team won its home tournament on Saturday. Hannibal split with Quincy (25-15, 24-25), defeated Mexico (25-16, 25-10), defeated Kirksville (25-10, 25-10) and then defeated Quincy Notre Dame (25-20, 25-15).
Hannibal (7-5-4) will host Fulton (5-2) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in their next game.