ST. PETERS, Mo. — Hannibal entered the Class 4 State Sectional game against Lutheran St. Charles on a seven-game winning streak, but were unable to carry that momentum forward.
It was the end of the road with Lutheran St. Charles defeating Hannibal 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-12) on the Lady Cougars home court.
“After coming out (with) a strong lead in the first set, (Lutheran’s) serving got to our serve receive and we dropped the first set,” said Hannibal head coach Megan Phillips. “We just could not recover from losing that first set.”
Lady Pirates senior outside hitter Bella Falconer had nine kills, two aces and nine digs. Junior setter Nora Hark had six kills, seven set assists and one block.
Hannibal junior outside hitter Kate Maune had four kills, two aces and five digs. Sophomore setter Ashlyn Hess had a team-high 11 set assists. Sophomore defensive specialist Lexi Wheelan had six digs.
Class 4 District 8 Champion Hannibal finishes the season with a 19-9-4 record and are coming off back-to-back district championships.
On its way to the Class 4 State Tournament, Hannibal defeated Fulton 3-0 in the district semifinals and Warrenton 3-1 in the district finals.
Hannibal had five players named to the All-District Team this season; with Falconer, Hark, Maune, Courtney Locke and Kendel Locke earning selections.
The 2021 Hannibal varsity volleyball team. Front row left to right: Ashlyn Hess, Lexi Wheelan, Jocelyn Dorsey, Annie Wagner, Alaina White and Nora Hark. Back row: Kendel Locke, Emilia Bates, Bella Falconer, Kate Maune, Kennedy Fitzgerald and Courtney Locke.
