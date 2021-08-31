WENTZVILLE, Mo. -- The Hannibal volleyball team fell to Wentzville Holt on the road to open the season on Monday.
Hannibal lost to Holt in three straight sets (22-25, 17-25, 22-25).
Senior Bella Falconer had 11 kills and 13 digs. Junior Nora Hark had 15 set assists and three aces.
The Hannibal junior varsity team won in three sets and the Hannibal freshman team won in two sets.
In a Monday announcement, Hannibal was awarded as the host of district play this postseason.
The Hannibal home opener against Quincy was canceled due to Quincy being unable to cross state lines. Up next for Hannibal (0-1) is a home match against Payson Seymour on Tuesday, Sept. 7.