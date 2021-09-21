QUINCY, Ill. -- The Hannibal volleyball team fell to Quincy Notre Dame in two sets (21-25, 24,26) in Tuesday's road game.
Bella Falconer had five kills, one block, 10 digs and an ace. Kate Maune had four kills, three aces, six digs and one block. Nora Hark had three kills, four digs, six set assists and one block. Ashlyn Hess had eight set assists and Courtney Locke had three blocks and a kill.
The Hannibal junior varsity team fell in two sets (23-25, 20-25) to QND. The Lady Pirates freshmen team also fell in two sets (22-25, 12-25) to the Lady Raiders.
Hannibal (5-5-1) will play at Kirksville (7-5-1) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in its next game.
QND will play at Illini West on Thursday in its next game.