Hannibal volleyball defeats Troy Buchanan to win fourth straight

TROY, Mo. -- Hannibal defeated Troy Buchanan 3-0 on the road Monday to win their fourth straight volleyball match.
The Lady Pirates won in three straigh sets (25-14, 25-22, 25-20).
Bella Falconer led the team with 13 kills and had 10 digs.
Ashlyn Hess led Hannibal with 14 set assists, whiel recording three aces and six digs.
Nora Hark had six kills, one ace, 14 set assists and three digs.
Annie Wagner had nine digs and an ace. Kate Maune had six kills, one block and four digs.
Courtney Locke had three kills and a block. Kennedy Fitzgerald had five kills. Kendel Locke had one kill, one block and two aces.
The Hannibal junior varsity team won in two sets (25-20, 25-19). Lexi Wheelan had eight digs. Mariah Mayfiled had seven digs. Abbie Martin had 12 set assists. Ava Turner had eight kills.
The Hannibal freshmen team won in three sets (25-13, 24-26, 15-8).
Hannibal (10-5-4) will host Mexico (1-9) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in its next game. The Lady Pirates will then host Rock Bridge (26-4) on Thursday and compete in the Quincy Tournament on Saturday.