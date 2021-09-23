KIRKSVILLE, Mo. -- The Hannibal volleyball team defeated Kirksville in a road conference matchup on Thursday.
The Lady Pirates won in four sets (25-23, 21-25, 25-11, 25-16) to move to a 2-0 record within the North Central Missouri Conference.
Bella Falconer led Hannibal with 20 kills and also added 15 digs. Annie Wagner led the team with 27 digs and had four set assists. Nora Hark had 14 set assists, eight digs, four blocks and one ace. Ashlyn Hess had 19 set assists and four digs.
Kate Maune had 12 kills and seven digs. Kennedy Fitzgerald had six kills. Kendel Locke had three kills, one ace, one block and five digs. Courtney Locke had four blocks and two set assists.
The Hannibal junior varsity team won in two sets (25-10, 25-21). The freshmen team also won in two sets (25-15, 25-22).
Hannibal (6-5-1) will play Montgomery County, Troy Buchanan and Whitfield in the Troy Volleyball Classic on Saturday, which begins at 8 a.m.