CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Hannibal volleyball team traveled across the river and defeated Illini West in two sets (25-17, 26-24) on Monday.
Senior Bella Falconer had nine kills and seven digs. Kate Maune had six kills, seven digs and one block.
Junior Nora Hark had two kills, one ace, seven set assists, five digs and one block. Ashlyn Hess had a team-high 11 set assists. Kennedy Fitzgerald had four kills and a block. Kendel Locke had three blocks and Annie Wagner had seven digs.
The Hannibal junior varsity team lost in two sets (19-25, 19-25). Mariah Mayfield had seven digs, Ava Turner had eight digs and Abbie Martin and Zanie Terrill had six set assists.
The Lady Pirates freshmen team also lost in two sets (20-25, 24-26).
Hannibal (14-8-4) will play conference rival Fulton (6-6) in a road game in its next match on Thursday at 6 p.m.
