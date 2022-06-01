HANNIBAL — The Hannibal High School volleyball program will begin its morning workouts on Monday, June 6.
Summer workouts run from 6:30 to 8 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
On most Tuesday and Thursday nights in June, Hannibal will host a summer league that begins at 4:30 p.m.
The first set of summer league matches will begin on Tuesday, June 7 with the Hannibal junior varsity team playing Southeastern JV at 5 p.m., Hannibal JV/Freshmen playing Carthage JV at 6 p.m. and Hannibal playing Quincy Notre Dame in a varsity match at 7 p.m.
The lone exceptions for summer league will be on Tuesday, June 14, when Hannibal plays in Arnold, and Thursday, June 30, which is a scheduled day off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.