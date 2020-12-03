WINFIELD, Mo. — The Winfield Tip-Off boys basketball semifinal game between No. 2 seed Winfield and No. 3 seed Hannibal was close throughout the contest.
Winfield would go on to win Thursday’s defensive-oriented semifinal over Hannibal 40-36, giving the Pirates their first loss of the season.
“It was back-and-forth, and I don’t know if anyone led by more than six points to the very end,” said Hannibal boys basketball head coach Marty Hull. “Just one of those very physical high school basketball games.”
The Pirates got off to a fast start and took an 11-8 lead after a quarter of play. The Warriors would claw back into the game and Winfield took a 20-19 lead into halftime.
Hannibal would briefly take a 36-34 lead with a little over two minutes remaining in the game when senior guard Tresyn Roland hit a 3-pointer, his only score of the game.
It would not last, as Hannibal would be unable to score for the remainder of the game.
Pirates senior guard Tristen Terrill scored a season-high 18 points in Thursday’s loss.
“He’s just that ultimate leader who we absolutely love,” Hull said. “(Terrill) gives 120% the whole game. He’s 5’9”, 130 pounds soaking wet — probably our toughest player we got out on the floor.”
Hannibal junior guard Aaris Stolte scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers.
Hull said Stolte is playing better as he gets more experience on the varsity team after playing JV last year.
“I think he’s just getting more comfortable with his role,” Hull said. “I just see a lot of upside for him as he goes.”
Winfield junior Daniel Gillespie led his team with 14 points.
Hannibal (3-1) will play on Saturday against Timberland third-place game of the Winfield Tip-Off Classic at 1 p.m.
Hull said he came up early to watch the Timberland and Christian semifinal game to scout.
“We will have a normal practice tomorrow and watch a lot of film on them and us,” Hull said. “I had (the players) come up a little early and they watched almost a full half (of the other semifinal).”