QUINCY, Ill. — Hannibal started Wednesday’s game against Quincy Notre Dame strong as both teams adjusted to the last-minute location change.
The two schools agreed to change the game location to Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield two hours away from first pitch due to muddy conditions at Clemens Field.
The Raiders soon adjusted after Hannibal struck first and QND came away with a 6-2 win to stay undefeated.
“We knew they were a scrappy team and knew they were going to try to grab momentum,” said QND head coach Ryan Oden. “It doesn’t shock me that they scored two in the first inning. They’ve got some good players on that team. I just told our team to stick with our game plan and we’ll be fine.”
Hannibal’s first inning rally started when Aaris Stolte reached first after a dropped third strike.
Following Stolte reaching base, Kane Wilson singled and Keaton Scott walked.
Tanner VanWinkle came through with two-RBI single to get Hannibal an early 2-0 lead.
“As coaches, we were happy with the start of the game,” said Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton. “Happy that we could get something going with one out against a good pitcher. That kind of ability at the plate to work counts and put some pressure on offensively.”
Raiders right-hander Jake Schisler settled in after giving up two early runs. He would strike out the next two Hannibal batters to end the threat.
Schisler would finish the game with six strikeouts in six innings, earning the win.
“I thought he was trying to nibble too much when he got two strikes, but he did a great job of getting us out of situations when he needed to,” Oden said. “After the first inning, he settled in and did a great job for us.”
Pirates right-hander Thomas Janes allowed a one-out double to Schisler in the bottom half of the first, but struck out the next two QND batters to get out of trouble.
The Raiders capitalized on a pair of walks and a Hannibal error to score four runs in the second inning, with Tucker Tollerton and Dalton Miller both coming through with two-RBI singles.
QND capitalized on another Hannibal error that scored Jack Linenfelser, and added a second run when Tollerton scored on a wild pitch.
Tollerton went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, responding well to being moved down to the 8-hole.
“Tucker started out as our 2-hole (hitter),” Oden said. “He was struggling at the beginning of the year. We’ve been known to do that in our lineup. Put a guy down in the order so he will see some fastballs. He’s been on a tear lately.”
Janes would go four innings in his start, getting three strikeouts. He would allow six hits, two walks and four earned runs.
“I think Thomas really stuck with it tonight,” Hatton said. “I think he did a really good job of competing on the mound, especially when he didn’t have his best stuff at times. Worked some long counts and walked a few guys that ended up leading to a few runs. Overall, I was happy with his competitiveness and composure out there.”
Alex Friday pitched two scoreless innings in relief, getting one strikeout.
Hatton said there were a lot of positives from the pitching perspective.
“If we cleaned up some long counts and some walks, then this game might be different,” Hatton said. “Those guys competed. Alex did a great job of coming in and kind of shutting things down there the last couple of innings.”
QND (8-0) will play at Chatham Glenwood (7-1) in its next game on Saturday at 10 a.m.
“(Chatham) is going to be real good competition for us,” Oden said. “Tomorrow we’ll probably have an off-day because the weather is going to be bad. We will just go through our reps and take batting practice (on Friday).”
Hannibal (3-7) will host Fulton (5-3) in its next game on Friday at 5 p.m.
“It’s good to play competition like this,” Hatton said. “It was a tough night and we came up short a little bit. But with the guys we have, we are looking to bounce back and go 3-0 in the conference. So it will be nice to turn right around in two days and get back at it.”
