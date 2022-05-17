ST. PETERS, Mo. -- Early on, it looked like momentum was on Hannibal's side in their Class 5 District 4 semifinal against Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday.
The Pirates took a early 1-0 lead and were cruising until the fourth inning.
That's when the Lions awoken to take the lead, which Fort Zumwalt East would hold the rest of the way in its 5-1 win over Hannibal.
"Very well-played baseball game," said Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton. "Great defense, great defense and great effort on both sides. Obviously you want to score more than a run, but it's just how baseball goes sometimes. Credit to (FZE) because they threw a great game and played great defense."
Early on, it was a pitcher's duel between Pirates right-hander Tanner VanWinkle and Lions right-hander Brendan Jackson.
Jackson would get the win after going 4.1 innings with seven strikeouts, while allowing three hits, two walks and one earned run. Michael Gibson pitched the remainder of the game in relief, holding Hannibal scoreless.
VanWinkle pitched a complete game with one strikeout; while allowing five walks, 10 hits and five earned runs.
"Tanner pitched well enough to win, that's the truth," Hatton said. "In any baseball game, one run is probably not going to win you a game no mater what and definitely not against a quality team like this."
Hannibal manufactured its only run in the first inning when Keaton Scott led off with a walk and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Kane Wilson then hit a single to drive in Scott.
The Pirates looked like they were going to add to its early lead when designated hitter Colton Dryden hit a ball deep to center field that Jackson Carter ran down to catch to end the first inning.
With Hannibal still leading 1-0 in the top of the fourth inning, Alex Friday hit a two-out double, but was left stranded.
"I think overall at the plate, we had a good approach," Hatton said. "It's just tough pitching. There's balls we hit today really hard into the gaps that have gotten down most of the year and just didn't today."
The Lions loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth inning when Jackson Penn hit a bases-clearing triple to give Fort Zumwalt East a 3-1 lead.
Hannibal looked to be brewing a two-out rally in the fifth inning when it had Aaris Stolte on second and Wilson on first.
Gibson threw over to first base and the umpire initially called a sliding Wilson safe. Unfortunately for the Pirates, the call was overturned after questioning by Lions head coach Russ Hill and the inning was over.
"That's part of the game," Hatton said. "That's why we have humans officiating the game. That's part of what makes the game fun and challenging is different officials and things like that. Nothing that we are going to make excuses about."
Carter hit a solo home run in the fifth, and Alex Heubner hit an RBI single to drive in Logan Schwerdt in the sixth for the Lions.
Hannibal had Dryden single with two outs in the sixth and Cody Culp draw a two-out walk in the seventh, but were unable to capitalize.
Four key seniors will be graduating from this year's team -- Braysen Douglas, Scott, Stolte and VanWinkle.
"When this group got here to us, they made an instant impact," Hatton said. "Battled through a lot of stuff. Had to battle through a covid year, which they missed. They battled back last year and they definitely showed this year what we want our program to be. That's a top program and a program of guys who won't give up on each other."
Hannibal finishes the 2022 season with a 19-12 record. This year's team battled back from a 1-6 start to break the school's single season record by three victories.
The Pirates also captured their first outright North Central Missouri Conference championship in 36 years this season.
"From those (senior) guys to all the way through the rest of the roster and our coaches, we are proud of them," Hatton said. "Very honored to have them as part of our program and they definitely embody what young men should do and what successful people do. Very proud of their effort."
