HANNIBAL — It was not the night the Hannibal girls basketball team was looking for.
Mexico built up an early lead and and came away with its fifth win of the season, defeating Hannibal 51-15.
“(Mexico) played hard and got us a little intimidated ... with the way they were running around being physical and fast,” said Hannibal head coach Evan Cerven. “We kind of got in our own heads and did our own things. If we want to win basketball games, we have to have everybody in together.”
Hannibal did not score until late in the first quarter, when sophomore forward Gracie Martin hit a free throw.
Mexico would take a 30-3 lead by halftime, with Martin coming through with Hannibal’s only field goal of the first half. She would lead the Pirates with five points.
Lady Bulldogs head coach Ed Costley said his team was able to accomplish everything it wanted to do defensively in Thursday’s win.
“We didn’t have too many breakdowns and kept Hannibal from getting to the free throw line,” Costley said. “That’s kind of been a concern for us. Defensively, we’ve been putting teams on the line a little too often and I thought this game we did a better job against Hannibal.”
Mexico had their top defensive performance of the season so far, holding Hannibal to the fewest points the Bulldogs defense has allowed this season.
“In our man-to-man, I was really happy with our rotations on the back side,” Costley said. “Hannibal does a lot of good movement on their ball offense and sometimes we break down on the second and third pass. I thought we did a really good job of taking away second and third options for them.”
The Lady Pirates played their best basketball in the third quarter, scoring 10 points. Senior guard Allie Hull knocked down Hannibal’s only three-point shot in this quarter.
“I think we were finally catching on to the mistakes we were committing in the first and second quarter,” Cerven said. “By that time, it was too late. That would be one positive from tonight that we are recognizing what we need to change on the fly, myself included.”
Hannibal was unable to come up with any answers on defending Mexico junior Mya Miller, who scored a team-high 22 points for the Lady Bulldogs.
Mexico also relied on sophomore Alexis Willer and junior Riley Thurman offensively. Thurman scored 12 points, while Willer scored 10 points.
“We knew going into the game (Miller) was going to be a problem, but they also have some really good supporting pieces around her as well,” Cerven said. “They have a pretty well-rounded ballclub around the board.”
Costley said it took a little bit for Miller to settle in.
“She always finds a way to get the loose balls and get her hands on balls,” Costley said. “It creates a lot for us defensively.”
Hannibal (1-5) is off until after Christmas break. When play resumes, the Lady Pirates will travel to Marshall on Friday, Jan. 8.
Cerven will take some time to reflect on things that the team and coaching staff can do better in the second half of the season.
“I think we got to get back to basics a little bit,” Cerven said. “Our passing and dribbling was a little rough. Defensively, there’s some things that we’ve been harping on and we are still making those same mistakes.”