HANNIBAL -- Quincy came out firing to put Hannibal in an early hole, carrying that momentum to a 55-42 win in Tuesday's girls basketball game at Korf Gymnasium between schools on opposite sides of the Mississippi River.
Blue Devils junior forward Taylor Fohey had a dominant game, setting a new career-high in scoring with 32 points, causing problems for Hannibal on both ends of the floor.
"She knocked down a lot of shots, she handled the ball well and she made some free throws for us," said QHS head coach Brad Dance. "She did what we needed her to do. Taylor was fun to watch."
Fohey had the hot hand early on, scoring 10 points in the first quarter and helping Quincy take a 20-11 lead by the end of the first quarter.
"I told the girls and I've been talking all week that we got to stop No. 42 (Fohey) or we are going to be in trouble," said Hannibal head coach Shawn Gaines. "She was able to get open looks and it ended up happening. It's something to learn from. We'll see other dominant post players later on as we go through our schedule, so we got to be prepared for it."
Hannibal did most of its damage in the second quarter behind the arc, with Pirates sophomore guard Mariah Mayfield draining two 3-pointers and fellow sophomore Abbie Martin connecting with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Quincy entered halftime with a 31-21 lead over Hannibal.
QHS maintained a 10-point lead by the end of the third quarter with a 43-33 advantage.
"We are getting there," Gaines said. "We are extremely young with a brand new system for everything. We are continuing to progress to where we need to be."
Hannibal inched back into the game and came within seven points of Quincy's lead with just over three minutes remaining after a 3-pointer from sophomore Zaria Reese. Senior Kyliah French also connected with a pair of 3-pointers prior to that point.
"Our girls tried to fight and claw our way back into it," Gaines said. "It just didn't go our way."
Mayfield finished with a team-high 16 points, with Martin finishing second in scoring with seven points.
"I've really been preaching to (Mayfield) to be aggressive and that's what she did," Gaines said. "She came out swinging. I was impressed with everybody. We have to come out swinging and keep fighting and try to put ourselves in a position to win a basketball game."
Another focal point of the QHS offense was junior guard Leila Dade, who scored 10 points in the first half.
Dade finished second in scoring for QHS with 12 points, while senior Asia Seangmany racked up eight points.
"Those girls play so many minutes that we are going to have a couple of mental breakdowns here and there," Dance said. "I don't think Taylor came off the floor except for a minute and a half. Leila usually plays 31 1/2 minutes a game and she got in foul trouble tonight. We had to take her out in the fourth quarter."
Quincy (18-11, 8-5) will play at Rock Island (14-4, 7-5) in its next game at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
"We go to Rock Island and it will be a tough one on the road," Dance said. "They've got us here by one point at our place, so we want to return the favor."
Hannibal (13-7, 4-3) will play at Marshall (5-15, 0-6) in its next game at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
"We got Marshall on Friday and we are hoping to bounce back there," Gaines said. "We got to finish out our conference schedule strong. We've got a strong Palmyra team (next Tuesday), which will be a big test."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.