Hannibal track steps up to competition at district meet

MEXICO, Mo. -- The Hannibal track and field team combined to qualify for 25 events for the sectional meet during Saturday's district track meet at Mexico.
The Hannibal boys team placed first our of 10 teams, while the girls team placed second out of eight teams.
"As a staff, we were very proud of the way out athletes prepared themselves, focused on what they needed to do and performed the best they could," said Hannibal track head coach Jeff Gschwender. "They stepped up to their competition and proved what kind of team we have. Many had personal bests on their events and that is exactly what we want to see at this stage of the season."
Pirates junior John Clubine qualified for three sectional events, after winning the 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and javelin.
Hannibal junior Kaiser Greenwell won the pole vault. He also qualified for sectionals in two other events after placing second in triple jump and fourth in long jump.
Hannibal sophomore DaeShon Glasgow qualified for three sectional events. He placed second in the 110-meter hurdles, third in the 300-meter hurdles and fourth in triple jump.
PIrates freshman Aneyas Williams placed second in the 200-meter dash to qualify for sectionals. He barely missed out on qualifying for the 100-meter dash after placing fifth.
Hannibal senior Daylan Reading placed fourth in discus and senior Andrew Tweedy placed second in high jump, qualifying both for sectionals.
The Hannibal boys team qualified two relay teams for sectionals, the 4X100 and 4X200-meter relays. Both teams consist of Williams, Reading, Sheldon Bergheger and Tyler Hardy.
The Hannibal girls team also qualified two relay teams for sectionals, the 4X100 and 4X200-meter relay teams. The 4X100-meter relay team consists of Aliviah Williams, Adrya Nichelson, Avion Scott and Nora Hark. The 4X200-meter relay team consists of Williams, Nichelson, Scott and Jorie Thompson.
Hark won at javelin and placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles, qualifying her for two sectional events. She narrowly missed out in the 100-meter hurdles, placing fifth.
Hannibal freshman Jocelyn Dorsey placed third in both the 800-meter run and 1,600-meter run to qualify for sectionals.
Hannibal will send two athletes in the girls high jump to sectionals after Cami Bross won the event and Jade Thomas placed fourth.
Other Hannibal girls event qualifiers included Katie Locke placing third in the pole vault, Williams placing third in triple jump, Bailee Brown winning the shot put and Olivia Mears placing third in discus.
"Our coaching staff did a great job knowing how to train for this week and it showed on Saturday," Gschwender said. "This time of year can be very stressful on the kids and staff and they handled it at a very high level."
Hannibal will compete in the sectional meet on Saturday at Mexico High School.