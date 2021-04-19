JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Hannibal competed in the Licklider Relays at Jefferson City on Saturday, with several athletes having top performances.
"I was proud of how our athletes competed," said Hannibal track and field head coach Jeff Gschwender. "This was the first time many of our athletes have competed in an all-day track meet. I thought the kids prepared themselves properly and stepped up to the competition very well and many had personal best performances."
Nora Hark not only won the girls javelin, but she broke the meet record and topped her school record.
Olivia Mears had her personal best in the girls discus and finished second overall.
The Hannibal boys 4X100-meter relay and 4X200-meter relay teams both finished second.
The boys team placed sixth overall, with a few points separating the Pirates from the second to fifth place teams.
"Many of our kids battled through some minor injuries and toughened up to get points for the team," Gschwender said. "As a coaching staff, we were very proud of them and the meet really opened our eyes to how some of our athletes can compete in these big track meets."
Hannibal will compete in the Mexico invitational on Friday at 4 p.m.