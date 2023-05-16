track.jpg

File photo from the 2023 Mark Twain/Becky Thatcher Meet in Hannibal of a boys hurdles event.

 Mike Sorensen/Courier-Post

WENTZVILLE, Mo. -- Hannibal came away with wins for both the boys and girls teams in the Class 4 District 4 meet at North Point High School.

While most of the district meet was completed on Saturday, the weather delays required some of the field events to be held on Monday at Montgomery County High School.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.