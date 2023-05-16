WENTZVILLE, Mo. -- Hannibal came away with wins for both the boys and girls teams in the Class 4 District 4 meet at North Point High School.
While most of the district meet was completed on Saturday, the weather delays required some of the field events to be held on Monday at Montgomery County High School.
Hannibal won the girls meet with a team score of 147.5. St. Dominic was second, Moberly was third, North Point was fourth, Kirksville was fifth, Ft. Zumwalt East was sixth, Fulton was seventh, Warrenton was eighth and Mexico was ninth.
Hannibal won the boys meet with a team core of 175. St. Dominic was second, Warrenton was third, Ft. Zumwalt East and North Point was tied for fourth, Kirksville was sixth, Mexico was seventh, Fulton was eighth and Moberly was ninth.
Hannibal qualified two sophomore runners in the girls 100-meter dash after Kyndall Stewart placed third at 12.88 and Sameya Dean placed fourth at 12.98.
Junior Jocelyn Dorsey won a pair of girls races for Hannibal, placing first in both the 800-meter run (2:25.13) and 1,600-meter run (5:43.26).
Freshman Jordan Puterbaugh qualified in the girls 3,200-meter run after placing fourth with a time of 13:12.43.
Sophomore Riyeen Brown placed third in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.84 to qualify for sectionals.
Sophomore Taegan Novel won the girl high jump with a mark of 1.49 meters to qualify for sectionals.
Sophomore Jay LaJoy qualified for a pair of girls events after placing second in long jump (4.95) and fourth in triple jump (9.98).
Hannibal had two girls qualify in javelin after junior Kameil Crane placed first (37.41) and senior Nora Hark placed third (31.98).
Hannibal qualified three girls relay teams for sectionals -- the 4x100 (51.19), 4x200 (1:48.10) and 4x800 (11:34.87).
Senior Sheldon Bergheger qualified for a couple of boys sprint races after placing fourth in both the 100-meter dash (11.05) and 200-meter dash (23.41).
Senior Cameron Nichols won the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 49.71 and also qualified in the 800-meter run after placing fourth at 2:03.82.
Sophomore David Munger placed fourth in the boys 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:29.10 to qualify for sectionals.
Senior Dae'Shon Glasgow won the 110-meter hurdles at a time of 15.34 and the high jump at 1.75 meters. He also qualified for sectional in the triple jump after placing second at 12.91 meters.
Hannibal had two more hurdlers qualify for sectionals after sophomore Chance Whiteside placed second in the 110-meter at 15.58 and sophomore Cameron Davis placed third in the 300-meter at 43.71.
Hannibal won two boys relay races -- 4x100 (43.16) and 4x200 (1:30.15).
The Pirates also placed second in the other two relay races to qualify for sectionals -- 4x400 (3:32.66) and 4x800 (8:35.68).
Freshman Landyn Essig won the boys long jump at 6.49 meters.
Sophomore Houston Morrison placed third in boy discus at a mark of 37.46 meters to qualify for sectionals.
Junior Noah Young also qualified for boys discus after placing fourth with a mark of 36.86 meters.
Junior Ashlin Sharkey won the boys javelin with a mark of 45.14 meters.
Freshman Tre Hoskins qualified in boy shot put after placing third with a mark of 13.01 meters.
