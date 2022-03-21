HANNIBAL -- Hannibal returns several individual and team state finalists as the Pirates hope to have another strong track and field season.
Hannibal track head coach Jeff Gschwender said the team has been working itself into shape during preseason practices.
"Right now we are just doing preliminary stuff," Gschwender said. "Run technique, all the field events and spending a lot of time just getting in shape."
Pirates senior Kaiser Greenwell returns after competing in the pole vault, long jump and triple jump in last year's state meet.
Greenwell just missed medaling in the long jump and triple jump, but finished third overall in the pole vault.
"He's been lifting hard all winter," Gschwender said. "He's coming out looking to do some good stuff in (his events). He's getting in good running shape and working on his technique. Kaiser is just a good leader."
Hannibal sophomore Aneyas Williams placed fourth overall in the 200-meter run at the state meet last year and was also part of two Pirate relay teams at state.
"Aneyas can do a lot of things," Gschwender said. "It's just a case of seeing what else he can do that can make us better as a team and getting him into the right events. It's going to help him individually as well as the team. Aneyas is one of those kids that you give him something, he's going to train well and be extremely good at it."
Hannibal sophomore Olivia Mears advanced to the state meet during her freshman season, finishing 12th in the discus.
"Olivia is an extremely hard worker," Gschwender said. "She's awesome. She comes out and she is so coachable. She does everything coach (Josh) Baughman asks for in discus and she's a perfectionist."
Seniors Bailee Brown and Emma Fountain both return for the girls throwing events. Younger athletes such as Maddie Johnson and Katie Reddick are gaining experience in both the shot put and discus.
Junior Austin Wilhoit returns on the boys side for discus and shot put, and has been working hard in the weight room. Senior Brady Zimmerman also returns for the throwing events.
A couple of newcomers will also be joining the throwing events for the boys side, senior Caden Selle and junior Ashton Watts.
"We look for a lot out of all of them," Gschwender said. "It's going to be great competition for those guys to figure out which one is going to step up."
Hannibal brings back a pair of state javelin throwers on the girls side, junior Nora Hark and sophomore Kameil Crane.
Hark finished fourth overall at the state meet, while Crane placed 13th.
"Both of them can help out in a variety of ways beyond the javelin," Gschwender said. "They are both good runners. Nora is a good hurdler and also has some good speed for relays. Kameil has got good speed for relays as well. Those two girls can do a lot of things."
Hark will be joined by sophomore Jorie Thompson as the top returning hurdlers on the girls side. They will be joined by freshman Jay LaJoy.
Hannibal will have younger, less experienced hurdlers on the boys side, with freshmen Chance Whiteside and Cameron Davis getting shots at the event.
The boys team will also look to sophomore Joe Jurado and junior Markahl Humphrey in the hurdle events.
Humphrey will also be used in the jumping events, as will juniors Haden Robertson and LaPrince Durking and sophomore C.J. Anderson.
Thompson will be competing in the girls long jump, while sophomore Danica Vohs will compete in the long jump and triple jump.
Freshmen Kyndall Stewart and Sameya Dean will also get time in the jumping events.
"A lot of young (athletes) on the girls side and some of those on the boys side are in a similar situation," Gschwender said. "It's just going to take a little bit of training to do some damage."
The boys team had two relay teams compete in the state meet last year, with the 4X200 team placing 10th and the 4X100 team placing second.
The girls team placed its 4X200 team in 16th place at the state meet in 2021.
"Our relays got a lot of good speed," Gschwender said. "We are obviously looking to do better than last year in both (teams). We've got a lot of young speed on the girls side and on the boys side. But some of them haven't ran track before. It's just a case of getting some competition under their belt and seeing how it all works."
On the boys side, the top returning sprinters include Williams and junior Sheldon Bergheger. Others who will see time include Mason Hull, Robertson and Anderson.
Juniors Eli Hess and Cameron Nichols are among the top distance runners returning on the boys side.
Seniors Aliviah Williams and Avion Scott are two of the top returning sprinters on the girls side. Others who could see time in these events include Dean and Stewart.
Sophomore Jocelyn Dorsey and freshman Emilia Bates will be the top distance runners on the girls side.
2022 Schedule
March 24 -- at Bowling Green
March 28 -- at Jefferson City
April 5 -- Pirate Relays
April 8 -- at Palmyra
April 12 -- at Highland
April 15 -- at Jefferson City
April 22 -- at Mexico
April 26 -- at Troy Buchanan
April 29 -- Mark Twain/Becky Thatcher Invitational
May 6 -- at Fulton for NCMC Meet
May 14 -- at Mexico for District Meet
May 21 -- at Mexico for Sectional Meet
May 27 -- at State Meet
