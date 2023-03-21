HANNIBAL -- Spring is here and that means Hannibal’s track and field team is ready to roll and put on exciting performances this season.
Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender gave insight on the team’s challenges this year.
“We’re pretty young this year," Gschwender said. "A lot of new faces, so it’s going to take us a couple weeks to figure out where everyone is at their best.”
The Pirates will have 59 total underclassmen on the team with 26 on the girls side and 33 on the boys side this year looking to continue the previous team’s success and expectations of winning the conference and district championships.
The team will have a decent amount of returnees though starting off on the girls side with senior Nora Hark, one of four seniors.
“We have Nora Hark back who qualified for state in hurdles and was second in state for the javelin," Gschwener said. "She’s committed to Toledo to throw the javelin after this year.”
Juniors Jocelyn Dorsey and Olivia Mears will also be strong parts of this year’s team.
“Jocelyn Dorsey will be one of our leading distance runners she qualified in a couple events last year at state and Olivia Mears who's been solid for us in discus the last few years, has qualified for state so I'm looking for her to have a good season,” said Gschwender.
Sophomores Sameya Dean and Jaylianna LaJoy will also be returning after strong freshmen seasons competing in sprint relays.
On the boys side, a lot of newcomers will be putting on the Pirates jersey this season, but amongst the 11 seniors some familiar faces look to be pillars of the team as they prepare for one final season for Hannibal.
Senior Sheldon Bergheger has been one of Hannibal's best sprinters since his freshman year. He’s been All-State in sprint relays and he’s been successful in the 100 and 200-meters as well.
Seniors Cameron Nichols and Eli Hess will be looking to finish off successful careers as well.
Nichols was all-state in the 400-meter dash last year and was strong in the 800. Hess is one of the team’s stronger mid and long distance runners that the team will be leaning on once again.
Coach Gschwender gave insight on the exciting competition and depth of his throwers.
“We have a good amount of good shot-put throwers competing against each other this spring,” said Gschwender. “Senior Matthew Sydnor, sophomore Houston Morrison, freshman Tre Hoskins as well as in the discus we have junior Noah Young and in javelin senior Ashton Watts both did well for us last year in those events.”
The boys relays will see some new faces as well with one of the standouts senior Dae'Shon Glasgow who has been a strong hurdler and jumper for Hannibal over the past few seasons.
“Typically you want to train your kids to be peaking as the season progresses and especially once we hit those conference district sectional meets,” said Gschwender when looking ahead of what the expectations are of a younger team.
Hannibal is looking forward to competing in all of its meets.
“We have a good competitive schedule where we will be competing against a lot of schools all over the state in invitationals such as the Trojan and Jeff City Invitationals so I’m looking forward to seeing how we shape up as this season goes on.”
2023 Schedule
3/21 — at Mexico
3/24 — at Bowling Green Quad
3/27 — at South Shelby HS Open Track Meet
4/6 — at Palmyra Open Track Meet
4/11 — at Highland Jerry Ball Relays
4/14 — at Licklider Relays
4/25 — at Trojan Invitational
4/28 — Mark Twain/Becky Thatcher Relays
5/5 — NCMC Track Meet
