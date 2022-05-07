FULTON, Mo. -- Hannibal has won the North Central Missouri Conference track and field championship for both the boys and girls divisions with several standout performances on Friday.
The Pirates paced the boys field with a team score of 214. Kirksville was second at 112, Mexico was third at 99, Moberly was fourth at 66, Fulton was fifth at 62 and Marshall was sixth at 31.
Hannibal won the girls field with a team score of 183. Moberly was second at 126, Kirksville was third at 121, Marshall was fourth at 61, Mexico was fifth at 46 and Fulton was sixth at 44.
Pirates sophomore Jocelyn Dorsey came away with wins in the girls 800 and 1,600-meter runs. She had a time of 2:31.75 in the 800 and 5:53.55 in the 1,600.
The Hannibal girls 4x100-meter relay team won with a time of 52.31. The 4x200 and 4x800-meter relay teams both placed second.
Pirates sophomore Olivia Mears won the girls discus with a distance of 102-11.75.
Hannibal dominated the girls pole vault, with freshman Emily Groth winning the event at 8-11.50 and junior Katie Locke placing second at 8-05.50.
Groth also placed second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:06.52.
Hannibal sophomore Danica Vohs placed second in girls triple jump at 31-09.00.
Pirates junior Nora Hark won the girls javelin with a throw of 111-06.50. Hark also placed third in 100-meter hurdles (18.24) and fourth in 300-meter hurdles (53.34).
Hannibal sophomore Kameil Crane placed third in the girls javelin.
In the girls 200-meter dash, a pair of Hannibal freshman finished near the top with Sameya Dean placing second at 27.70 and Jaylianna LaJoy placing third at 28.04.
LaJoy also placed second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.28.
Hannibal freshman Taegen Novel placed second in the girls high jump (4-08.25), with senior Jade Thomas placing fifth (4-06.25).
In the girls shot put, senior Bailee Brown placed third (30-07.25) and senior Emma Fountain placed fourth (30-04.50).
Hannibal junior Cameron Nichols came away with wins in the boys 400-meter dash (52.66) and 800-meter run (2:00.86).
Pirates sophomore Aneyas Williams won a pair of boys events, pacing the field in the 100-meter dash (11.17) and 200-meter dash (22.76).
Hannibal junior Sheldon Bergheger was right behind Williams, placing second in the 100-meter dash (11.26) and third in the 200-meter dash (23.35).
Pirates junior Eli Hess won the boys 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:48.63.
Hannibal freshman David Munger placed third in the boys 1,600-meter run (4:55.96) and second in the 3,200-meter run (10:58.39).
Pirates sophomore Joseph Jurado placed third in the boys 110-meter hurdles (17.15) and fourth in 300-meter hurdles (46.34).
Hannibal junior Haden Robertson won a pair of boys field events, pacing the field in long jump (20-09.50) and triple jump (41-07.50).
Pirates senior Kaiser Greenwell won the boys pole vault (13-07.00), while also placing second in long jump (19-08.25) and second in triple jump (37-06.50).
Hannibal senior Caden Selle placed second in two boys throwing events, the discus (113-11.00) and javelin (128-03.25).
The Hannibal boys 4x100 and 4x200-meter relay teams placed first. The 4x400 was third and the 4x800 was second.
Hannibal will compete in the district meet on Saturday, May 14 at North Point High School, starting at 9:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.