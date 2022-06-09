HANNIBAL — This year’s Hannibal to Quincy St. Jude Run has been scheduled for Aug. 5-6, beginning at downtown Hannibal.
Approximately 20 runners will leave downtown Hannibal at 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 and make their way to Quincy, where they are scheduled to arrive at 1:30 p.m.
Once in Quincy, around 45 runners will join in and then run to Peoria, Ill., where they will arrive around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6.
The runners run in groups of six to 10 people, relay style for one to two mile segments.
Motorhomes and safety vehicles will follow the runners, and once the runners are done with their shift , they will ride in the convoy while they are replaced by fresh runners.
Runners are asked to raise a minimum of $1,000 to participate. The Hannibal to Quincy St. Jude Run organization hopes to present a check of $100,000 during the telethon in Peoria on Aug. 6.
The Hannibal to Quincy St. Jude Run began in 2011 with a goal of raising funds and awareness for the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Those interested in participating can register at stjuderuns.org, search for the Quincy run to register. For further questions and information, message Hannibal to Quincy St. Jude Run on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.