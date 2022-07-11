TROY, Mo. -- The Hannibal varsity road football game against Troy Buchanan on Week 3 has been moved from Friday to Saturday, Sept. 10.
Kickoff for the Pirates' Week 3 game on Sept. 10 is at 7 p.m. at Troy Buchanan High School.
Hannibal will open the season with a home game against Helias Catholic on Friday, Aug. 26, followed by a Sept. 2 road game against Jefferson City.
The Pirates will play at Fulton on Sept. 16, host Mexico on Sept. 23, play at Kirksville on Sept. 30, host Moberly on Oct. 7, play at Marshall on Oct. 14 and host Battle on the regular season finale on Oct. 21.
MSHSAA state playoffs begin on Friday, Oct. 28.
Hannibal is coming off a 13-1 season that saw the Pirates place second in Class 4.
