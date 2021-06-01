HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal School District announced the dates for the summer athletic camps for various sports on Tuesday.
The volleyball camp will be held at Korf Gymnasium from June 28-30. High school girls camp will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m., grades sixth through eighth will run from 8:30 to 10 a.m., grades third through fifth will be held from 9:45 to 11 a.m. and grades kindergarten through second will be held from 10:45 a.m. to noon.
Those interested in volleyball camp should contact volleyball head coach Megan Phillips at mphillips@hannibal60.com.
The soccer camp will take place at Veterans Soccer Complex under the direction of boys and girls soccer head coach Eric Hill.
The high school girls soccer camp will be held from July 12-15 from 4 to 5:30 p.m., and the high school boys soccer camp will be held from July 26-29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The youth soccer camp for grades first through eighth will be held from July 12-15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Those interested can contact Hill at ehill@hannibal60.com.
The Lions Club Tennis Camp will be held from July 12-16 at the middle school tennis courts under the direction of coach Jay Johnson.
Tennis camp for girls grades kindergarten through eighth will be held from 9 to 10:15 a.m., while the boys camp for grades kindergarten through eighth will be held from 10:30-11:45 a.m. Those interested should contact Johnson at 573-822-7939.
The middle school football camp will be held at Porter Stadium from July 19-22 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Those interested should contact football head coach Jeff Gschwender at jgschwender@hannibal60.com.
The girls basketball camp will be held from July 20-22 at Korf Gymnasium, with grades third through fifth going from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and grades sixth through eighth going from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Those interested can contact girls basketball head coach Evan Cerven at ecerven@hannibal60.com.
The boys basketball camp will be held from July 26-29 at Korf Gymnasium, with grades third through fifth going from 8 to 10 a.m. and grades sixth from eighth going from 10 a.m. to noon. Those interested should contact boys basketball head coach Marty Hull at mhull@hannibal60.com.
Wrestling will be conducting an open mat training session under the guidance of wrestling head coach Jake Borgmeyer. Those interested should contact Borgmeyer at jborgmeyer@hannibal60.com.
Band will be conducting three different summer camps under the direction of Mike Fuller, Debbie Higbie and Jeff Duffy. Contact information for those three instructors are mfuller@hannibal60.com, dhigbee@hannibal60.com and jduffy@hannibal60.com.
The band drumline camp will be held from June 15-17 and July 13-15 from 9 a.m. to noon at the high school band room.
The full band camp will be held from June 30-July 2 from 9 a.m. to noon at the high school band room and the football field.
The August Camp will be held from Aug. 9-13 and Aug. 16-20 from 9 a.m. to noon in the high school band room and from 12:45 to 4 p.m. at the football field.
Cheerleading camp will be held from Aug. 10-12 from 6 to 8 p.m. for those age four to eighth grade. Instructors Jennifer Link and Irene Devine can be reached at jlink@hannibal60.com and idevine@hannibal60.com.
For more information about the summer camps, contact Hannibal activities director Clint Graham at CGraham@hannibal60.com.