HANNIBAL -- Hannibal will host a middle school football camp from Monday, July 18 through Thursday, July 21 for boys entering seventh and eighth grades.
The time of the camp will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. from July 18-21.
Those interested will need to fill out a camp registration form that can be found on the Hannibal Pirates Football Facebook page or at hannibal60.com.
The cost of the camp will be $20 and each participant will receive a Pirate football t-shirt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.