HANNIBAL — The Hannibal High School tennis program is hosting a freshmen skills clinic for both boys and girls at the middle school tennis courts on Friday.
Incoming 2022-23 freshmen will get one-on-one court time with tennis head coach Tony Kuse. The skills clinic will run from 8 to 10 a.m. on Friday.
During the clinic, Kuse will discuss summer workouts for the boys and girls teams. Parents are also welcome to see what the program is about and ask any questions they have.
Participants will need to fill out a Google Form through the ticket link on the Hannibal High School Tennis Facebook page prior to attending.
