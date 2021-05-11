LEWISTOWN, Mo. — Hannibal will go into district play looking to set a new school record with wins after reaching 16 wins to tie the record in the Pirates 13-0 win in five innings over the Cougars at Highland High School on Tuesday.
It is the second time Hannibal has reached 16 wins under head coach Ian Hatton, who credited his team’s character for the accomplishment after Tuesday’s win.
“They deserve it after not getting last year, coming out this year, showcasing their ability and sticking together,” Hatton said. “It’s a testament to their hard work.”
Hannibal had another strong performance from starting pitcher Tanner VanWinkle, who pitched a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts in five innings.
“We know when Tanner is on the mound, we are going to get a great performance and tonight was a lot of the same,” Hatton said. “He’s definitely been the No. 1 guy in our rotation. He came out here controlling the strike zone, throwing strikes, establishing the fastball early and just letting the guys behind him work.”
The Pirates struck early when Drake Dudley double, stole third base and was driven in by a double by Charlie Culp in the first inning. Culp later stole third base and scored on a wild pitch to give Hannibal a 2-0 lead.
After failing to score in the second inning, Hannibal added another run in the third inning when Alex Friday doubled and later scored on a throwing error.
Hannibal combined for 10 stolen bases, staying aggressive on the basepaths after being caught stealing twice in the first three innings.
“We had a couple of mishaps early on the bases and we got a little bit antsy wanting to move,” Hatton said. “We understand the mistakes we made ... and we know we’ll fix them.”
Hatton said the coaching staff continues to stress aggressive baserunning to put pressure on the opposing team.
“In order for us to score and put the pressure on the defense, we have to be able to (steal bases),” Hatton said. “Our guys at the top of the lineup are getting the type of jumps that they do and setting up easier scoring opportunities is something that has helped us.”
Hannibal opened up the fourth inning with a double from Braysen Douglas and three straight walks to knock out Highland starting pitcher Logan Dawson from the game in favor of reliever Seth Evans.
It did not matter for Hannibal, as the Pirates were able to keep the line moving. Dudley and Culp would both break the school single-season hits record with 34 hits in the fourth inning, with the Pirates scoring five runs in the fourth frame.
“It’s everything for us to have (Dudley and Culp) in those spots in the lineup for us,” Hatton said. “They’ve been big for us all year, getting on base and getting the guys in. Anytime a record is broken, it’s something special, especially as few games as you get in a high school season.”
Hannibal batted around again in the fifth inning to score five runs off of four hits and three walks. The Pirates had three players hit doubles in the frame, including Culp, VanWinkle and Kane Wilson.
Culp would get another hit in the fifth inning to take sole possession of the Hannibal single-season hits record with 35. He finished the game going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a stolen base, two runs and four RBIs.
Dudley was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs, two stolen bases and an RBI.
Hannibal (16-7) will play Lutheran St. Charles (8-11) in the Class 5 District 4 tournament at Fort Zumwalt East High School on Monday at 1 p.m.
“We know we will see a quality pitcher when we go play Lutheran St. Charles,” Hatton said. “We know we will see a guy who throws hard and has good stuff. That’s what you expect in playoff time when it’s a win or go home scenario.”