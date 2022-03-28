MEXICO, Mo. -- Hannibal has stayed flawless in the young boys tennis season, defeating conference opponent Mexico 7-2 on Monday.
The Pirates went 4-2 in singles play and 3-0 in doubles play.
Hannibal No. 1 Karson Westhoff fell to Mexico No. 1 Brendan Mckeown 10-5, Hannibal No. 2 Gabriel Foster defeated Mexico No. 2 Declan Gleeson 10-1, Hannibal No. 3 Augustus Herrin defeated Mexico No. 3 Andrew Pemberton 10-3, Hannibal No. 4 Parker Terrill defeated Mexico No. 4 Zeven Ruiz 10-2, Hannibal No. 5 Jace Lee fell to Mexico No. 5 Boston Davolt 11-9 and Hannibal No. 6 Garrett Heaton defeated Mexico No. 6 Ryan Beasley 10-5.
The Hannibal No. 1 doubles team of Westhoff and Foster won 10-7, the Hannibal No. 2 doubles team of Herrin and Terrill won 10-1 and the Hannibal No. 3 team of Lee and Heaton won 10-7.
Hannibal (3-0) will host Kirksville (0-0) in its next meet on Monday at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.