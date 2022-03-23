HANNIBAL -- Hannibal won all nine matches in the season opening boys tennis meet against Fulton on Tuesday.
Karson Westhoff defeated Fulton's Isaiah Schoebelen 10-5 in the No. 1 singles match.
Gabriel Foster defeated Fulton's Andrew Holmes 10-3 in the No. 2 singles match.
AJ Herrin defeated Fulton's Beau Edwards 10-1 in the No. 3 singles match.
Parker Terrill defeated Fulton's Ryan Lowe 10-0 in the No. 4 singles match.
Garrett Heaton defeated Fulton's William Harper 10-3 in the No. 5 singles match.
Jace Lee defeated Fulton's Owen Dickison in the No. 6 singles match.
The Hannibal No. 1 doubles team of Westhoff and Foster defeated Fulton's duo of Schoebelen and Edwards 10-3.
The Hannibal No. 2 doubles team of Herrin and Terrill defeated Fulton's duo of Holmes and Lowe 10-3.
The Hannibal No. 3 doubles team of Lee and Heaton defeated Fulton's duo of Dickison and Harper 10-2.
Hannibal (1-0) will play at Marshall (0-0) in its next match on Saturday at 11 a.m.
