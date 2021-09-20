PALMYRA, Mo. — The Hannibal girls tennis team stays undefeated with a 8-1 win over Palmyra on Monday.
Hannibal won five out of six singles matches with Emma Haner defeating Katy Rindom 8-2, Gracie Martin defeating Maura Gottman 8-4, Brooklyn Haye defeating Jaynee Durst 8-6, Lanie Privett defeating Abbey Mann 8-6 and Brynn Burton defeating Jeorgia O’Brien 8-2.
Palmyra won its sole single match with Molly Gottman defeating Irelan Lomax 8-6.
Hannibal won all three doubles matches. The Hannibal duo of Haner and Martin defeated the Palmyra duo of Rindom and Maura Gottman 9-7, the Hannibal duo of Lomax and Haye defeated the Palmyra duo of Molly Gottman and Durst 9-8 and the Hannibal duo of Privett and Burton defeated the Palmyra duo of Mann and O’Brien 8-1.
Both teams will be back in action on Tuesday, hosting 4 p.m. matches. Hannibal (9-0) will face Quincy and Palmyra (6-4) will face Kirksville.