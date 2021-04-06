HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal boys tennis team defeated Moberly 6-3 at Hannibal High School on Tuesday.
In singles matches, Caden Cooke, Macen Mitchell, Gabriel Foster, Carter Alan Sims and Alaric Royce Mefford won their matches. Karson Westhoff lost his singles match.
Macon won two out of three doubles matches. The Pirate duo of Cooke and Sims won their match. The Hannibal duos of Westhoff and Mitchell and Foster and Mefford lost their doubles matches.
Hannibal (3-2) will play in the Wentzville Liberty tournament on Friday and Saturday.