HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal High School tennis program is holding a freshmen skills clinic on Friday, July 1 at the middle school tennis courts.
It is a free clinic for all incoming 2022-23 freshmen for both the boys and girls team, with parents welcome to observe and find more out about the program.
The clinic will offer some one-on-one court time with Hannibal tennis head coach Tony Kuse.
Those interested in attending can sign up through the Hannibal High School Tennis Facebook page by clicking on the Freshman Skills Clinic link that will guide visitors to a Google document.
