MOBERLY, Mo. -- Hannibal bounced back from its lone loss of the season with a 9-0 win over Moberly in Thursday's road tennis match.
Hannibal swept the singles matches, with Emma Haner defeating Moberly's Kristyn Kruse 8-2, Gracie Martin defeating Moberly's Hallie Kroner 8-3, Brooklyn Haye defeating Moberly's Lillian Tagai 8-3, Lanie Privett defeating Moberly's Aleiya Myers 8-0, Brynn Burton defeating Moberly's Samantha Carl 8-4 and Trinity Sutton defeating Moberly's Teagan Smith 8-2.
The Lady Pirates also won all of its doubles matches. Haner and Martin won 8-2, Haye and Sutton won 9-7 and Privett and Burton won 8-1.
Hannibal (9-1) will host Helias, Kirksville and Troy Buchanan in a tournament on Saturday that begins at 9 a.m.