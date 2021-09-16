MARSHALL, Mo. — The Hannibal girls tennis team defeated Marshall 9-0 in a road match on Thursday to stay undefeated.
In singles play, Emma Haner defeated Marshall’s Karsyn King 10-1, Gracie Martin defeated Marshall’s Avery Evans 10-1, Irelan Lomax defeated Marshall’s Holly Huston 10-7, Brooklyn Haye defeated Marshall’s Bailey Kueker 10-1, Lanie Privett defeated Marshall’s Alizah Russel 10-3 and Brynn Burton defeated Marshall’s Fawna Hopson 10-0.
In doubles play, Haner and Martin defeated King and Evans 10-3, Lomax and Haye defeated Huston and Keuker 11-9 and Privett and Burton defeated Russel and Hopson 10-2.
Hannibal won six out of seven doubles matches against Marshall in junior varsity play.
Palmyra fell to Quincy 6-3 at home in other Thursday tennis action.
In singles play, Katy Rindom fell to Quincy’s Phoebe Hayes 8-3, Maura Gottman fell to Quincy’s Lily Hayes 8-3, Molly Gottman fell to Quincy’s Audra Cain 9-7, Jaynee Durst defeated Quincy’s Amelia Willing 8-4, Abbey Mann defeated Palmyra’s Mackenzie Carter 8-5 and Jeorgia O’Brien defeated Quincy’s Lilly Wallace 8-0.
The Palmyra duo of Rindom and Maura Gottman defeated Quincy’s duo of Phoebe Hayes and Lily Hayes 9-7 in Palmyra’s sole doubles win. Quincy won the other two matches with Molly Gottman and Durst falling 8-5 and Mann and O’Brien falling 8-4.
Palmyra and Quincy split two doubles matches in junior varsity play.
Hannibal (8-0) will play at Palmyra (4-3) in the next match for both teams on Monday at 4 p.m.