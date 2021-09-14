HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal girls tennis team won their first match against Quincy Notre Dame in a decade on Tuesday.
The Lady Pirates were tied 4-4 when Brynn Burton won the final singles match to give Hannibal a 5-4 win over QND.
Hannibal won five out of six singles matches, with QND No. 1 Lea Quintero getting the Lady Raiders only win over Emma Haner, 2-8.
Hannibal's No. 2 Emma Haner defeated QND's Evie Schuetz 8-4, Hannibal's No. 3 Irelan Lomax defeated QND's Olivia Ley 8-6, Hannibal's No. 4 Brooklyn Haye defeated QND's Ava Jacobson 8-4, Hannibal's No. 5 Lanie Privett defeated QND's Aly Young 8-3 and Burton defeated QND's Addi Zanger 8-4.
QND won all three doubles matches, with Quintero and Schuetz defeating Haner and Martin 8-2, Ley and Jacobson defeating Lomax and Haye 8-0 and Young and Zanger defeating Privett and Burton 8-5.
Hannibal (7-0) will play at Marshall (4-3) on Thursday at 4 p.m.