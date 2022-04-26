HANNIBAL -- Hannibal played Moberly in a boys tennis match for the second time this season, with the Pirates falling 6-3.
The Spartans had previously defeated Hannibal 6-3 on April 5.
Pirates junior Karson Westhoff defeated Moberly freshman Ryan O'Loughlin 10-7 in the No. 1 singles match.
Hannibal junior Gabe Foster fell to Spartans junior Maxwell Meystrick in the No. 2 singles match.
Pirates junior Parker Terrill defeated Moberly senior William O'Loughlin 10-5 in the No. 3 singles match.
Hannibal junior A.J. Herrin fell to Spartans senior Isaiah Lopez 10-5 in the No. 4 singles match.
Pirates freshman Jace Lee fell to Moberly senior Joseph Patton 10-5 in the No. 5 singles match.
Hannibal junior Garrett Heaton fell to Spartans senior James Donald 10-3 in the No. 6 singles match.
The Hannibal No. 1 doubles team of Westhoff and Foster fell to Moberly 10-5.
The Hannibal duo of Terrill and Lee fell to Moberly 10-7 in the No. 2 doubles match.
The Hannibal duo of Herrin and Heaton defeated the Spartans 10-5 in the No. 3 doubles match, giving the Pirates its only win in doubles play.
Hannibal honored seniors Jaydon Burroughs, Alex Farr and Macen Mitchell in a Senior Night ceremony prior to the match on Tuesday.
Hannibal (5-6) will host Missouri Military Academy (5-0) in its next match on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
