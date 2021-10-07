Hannibal tennis finishes second in districts

The Hannibal tennis team poses with the second-place award after falling to Parkway Central in the district final on Thursday. Included in the photo are Irelan Lomax, Brynn Burton, Lanie Privett, Gracie Martin, Emma Haner, Brooklyn Haye and head coach Abbey Jeffries.

 Contributed Photo

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Hannibal finished second in the Class 2 District 3 Girls Tennis Tournament after falling to Parkway Central 5-0 in Thursday’s championship match.

Hannibal had defeated Parkway North 5-1 in the district semifinal on Tuesday.

The Lady Pirates finish their season 13-4, which is the most wins for Hannibal since 2010. It was a seven-win improvement from 2020.

