Hannibal tennis finishes second in districts

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Hannibal finished second in the Class 2 District 3 Girls Tennis Tournament after falling to Parkway Central 5-0 in Thursday’s championship match.
Hannibal had defeated Parkway North 5-1 in the district semifinal on Tuesday.
The Lady Pirates finish their season 13-4, which is the most wins for Hannibal since 2010. It was a seven-win improvement from 2020.
