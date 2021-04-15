QUINCY, Ill. — The Hannibal boys tennis team fell to Quincy 7-2 on Thursday afternoon at Quincy High School.
The Pirates lost all six of their singles matches to Quincy. No. 1 seed Caden Cooke fell to Quincy’s Caleb Vanderbeide, No. 2 seed Karson Westhoff fell to Quincy’s Gavin Young, No. 3 seed Macen Mitchell fell to Quincy’s Keshau Ghanekar, No. 4 seed Gabriel Foster fell to Quincy’s Preston Trigh, No. 5 seed Alaric Royce Mefford fell to Quincy’s Will Hanlin and No. 6 seed Augustus Herrin fell to Quincy’s Allen Oakley.
Hannibal was able to win two out of their three doubles matches after their No. 1 combination of Westhoff and Mitchell fell to Quincy. The No. 2 team of Cooke and Mefford and No. 3 team of Foster and Herrin came away with victories.