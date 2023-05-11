MEXICO, Mo. -- Hannibal fell to Missouri Military Academy 5-1 in the Class 2 District 4 boys tennis championship match at Mexico on Thursday.
The Pirates picked up their only win in the No. 2 doubles match with Gabe Foster and A.J. Herrin defeating MMA 8-6.
Hannibal's No. 1 doubles team of Karson Westhoff and Parker Terrill fell 8-4 and No. 3 doubles team of Zane Lomax and Jace Lee fell 8-6.
Westhoff, Terrill and Herrin lost their singles matche.
The single matches of Foster, Lomax and Lee were stopped when MMA clinched the win.
Hannibal finishes the season with a 9-12-2 record.
Terrill will compete in the Class 2 state individual tournament for the second straight year from May 18-19.
