Karson Westhoff 4.25.JPG

Hannibal senior Karson Westhoff returns the ball during his doubles match against Moberly on Tuesday in Hannibal.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

MEXICO, Mo. -- Hannibal fell to Missouri Military Academy 5-1 in the Class 2 District 4 boys tennis championship match at Mexico on Thursday.

The Pirates picked up their only win in the No. 2 doubles match with Gabe Foster and A.J. Herrin defeating MMA 8-6.

