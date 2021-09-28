JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Hannibal girls tennis team fell to Capital City 5-4 on the road Monday.
Hannibal finished 3-3 in singles play. Emma Haner fell to Capital City's Sarah Wilde 8-2, Gracie Martin defeated Capital City's Abigail Gooch 8-2, Irelan Lomax fell to Capital City's Manveeta Vuppala 8-6, Brooklyn Haye defeated Capital City's Dahlia Penserum 8-6, Brynn Burton defeated Capital City's Ella Pea 8-6 and Trinity Sutton fell to Capital City's Carly Carron 8-1.
Hannibal won one out of three doubles matches. The Hannibal duo of Lomax and Haye defeated Capital City 9-7. The Hannibal duo of Haner and Martin fell 8-2 and the Hannibal duo of Burton and Sutton fell 8-5.
Hannibal (10-2) will compete in the North Central Missouri Conference Tournament on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at Marshall High School.