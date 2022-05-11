HANNIBAL — The Hannibal boys tennis team had five North Central Missouri Conference All-Conference selections when the team was released on Wednesday.
Karson Westhoff was named to the No. 1 singles team, Gabe Foster was named to the No. 2 singles team and Parker Terrill was named to the No. 3 singles team.
Jacob Hickman and Kevin Westhoff were named to the No. 1 doubles team.
Marcus Hayden and Jayden Burroughs were named to the No. 2 doubles team.
Hannibal and Moberly tied with 42 points for first place in the conference. Kirksville was third, Marshall was fourth, Mexico was fifth and Fulton was sixth.
