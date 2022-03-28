MARSHALL, Mo. -- Hannibal defeated Marshall 7-2 in a Saturday road match.
In singles play, the Pirates won five out of six matches.
No. 1 Karson Westhoff defeated Mexico's Haydn King in a forfeit, No. 2 Gabriel Foster fell to Mexico's John Miles 10-6, No. 3 Augustus Herrin defeated Mexico's Erlan Jones 10-8, No. 4 Parker Terrill defeated Mexico's Collin Hedrick 10-3, No. 5 Jace Lee defeated Mexico's Joseph Leavitt 10-0 and No. 6 Garrett Heaton defeated Mexico's Ashton Downs 10-0.
The No. 1 Hannibal doubles team of Westhoff and Foster fell to Mexico 11-9.
The No. 2 Pirates doubles team of Herrin and Terrill won 10-8 and the No. 3 Pirates doubles team of Lee and Heaton won 10-2.
