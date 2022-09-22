HANNIBAL -- Senior Night could not have went any better for the Hannibal girls tennis team.
The Lady Pirates celebrated the honor with a 9-0 sweep of North Central Missouri Conference rival Moberly. It was the second sweep in two days after Hannibal defeated Quincy on Wednesday.
"I feel like we are both good teams, but we just beat them a few weeks ago," said Hannibal senior Irelan Lomax.
Lomax is one of seven seniors on this year's team, which also includes Willa Waelder, Sophie Albright, Brynn Burton, Gracie Martin and Olivia Rawlings.
Five of the seven seniors are varsity players, with Waelder being part of the junior varsity team and Martin missing her senior season due to injury.
This group of seniors can hang their hats on the accomplishment of winning two consecutive conference championships in the past two seasons.
"It's just been about team bonding and just having fun in general," Lomax said. "I've really enjoyed it."
Lomax won her singles match against Moberly senior Kristyn Kruse 11-9.
"I personally like singles better," Lomax said. "I think I work better just by myself. I can control my own points and all of that kind of stuff."
Burton won the No. 2 singles match against Moberly senior Hallie Kroner 10-4.
Hannibal junior Lanie Privett defeated Moberly senior Aleiya Myers 10-1 in the No. 3 singles match.
Rawlings won the No. 4 singles match over Moberly junior Samantha Carl 10-4.
Sutton defeated Moberly junior Adeline Chang 10-5 in the No. 5 singles match.
Albright won the No. 5 singles match over Moberly junior Emily O'Loughlin 10-5.
Lomax and Privett defeated the Moberly duo of Kruse and Kroner 10-3 in the No. 1 singles match.
"I think my partner and I work really well together," Lomax said. "I think it went really well."
Burton and Sutton defeated the Moberly duo of Myers and Chang 10-6 in the No. 2 singles match.
Rawlings and Albright defeated the Moberly duo of Carl and Rachael Morgan 10-6 in the No. 3 singles match.
Hannibal (9-4) will host a tournament on Saturday that will also include Kirksville, Palmyra and Troy Buchanan. It will begin at 9 a.m.
Saturday's tournament will conclude a busy week that already included three matches.
Next week will include the final regular season home match on Monday against Capital City (10-3) and the North Central Missouri Conference Tournament on Wednesday at Marshall.
"I've just been sticking to it and try to get good time management," Lomax said. "Just work every day to make sure we do good."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.