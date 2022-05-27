HANNIBAL — The Hannibal High School tennis program has added two new assistant coaches for head coach Tony Kuse’s staff for the 2022-23 season.
Amy Rendel will join the girls tennis team as an assistant coach. She has taught at Hannibal High School for nine years with 24 total years of education experience, teaches English and has prior experience coaching volleyball, basketball and track.
Corwin Ryck will join the boys tennis team as an assistant coach. He will teach special education at Hannibal High School next year.
Kuse will enter his second season as the boys tennis head coach next season, and will enter his first season as girls head coach next season after serving as an assistant last year.
The girls tennis team finished 13-4 last year, while the boys tennis team finished 5-8.
