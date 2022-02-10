KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Hannibal girls swim team finished fourth overall at the Central Academy of Excellence meet.
Hannibal's Madelyn Johnson broke the school record in the 200-yard free with a time of 1:57.15, which was good for first place. She also won the 500-yard free with a time of 5:16.68.
Lady Pirates swimmer Kaylee Michaels placed second in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:31.81. She also placed third in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:15.06.
Hannibal swimmer Emily Groth placed sixth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:08.82.
