JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Hannibal continued its torrid start of the wrestling season with a first-place finish at the Capital City Tournament on Saturday, its third crown of the season.
The Pirates earned two wins over ranked teams, Class 3 No. 7 Jefferson City and Class 4 No. 7 Liberty North.
Finishing 5-0 for Hannibal were Austin Brown (106), Reign Creech (113), Korbin Howe (120), Tristen Essig (126), Chad Culp (132), Cody Culp (138) and Koen Ramage (150).
Brown, Howe, Essig and Ramage each had three pins. Both Culp's had two pins, while Creech had one pin.
Peyton Elliot went 4-1 with three pins in the 144 weight class.
Lucas Hudson went 2-3 with two pins in the 175 weight class.
Noah Young went 3-2 in the 190 weight class.
Ryan Ross went 2-3 with one pin in the 285 weight class.
The Hannibal girls wrestling team competed on Friday, putting up their top showing of the season.
Sydney Zimmerman went 4-1 to take second place.
Riah Wigfall went 1-3 to take third place.
Malika Sturm went 2-2 to take fifth place.
Both Hannibal teams will compete in a road dual against Palmyra at 6 p.m. on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.