Culp.jpg

File photo of Hannibal’s Cody Culp wrestling Webster Groves' Alex Truly during his 126 lbs. third place match in the MSHSAA Class 3 State Tournament on Friday, Feb. 19, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. Culp went 5-0 during the Capital City Tournament on Saturday.

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Hannibal continued its torrid start of the wrestling season with a first-place finish at the Capital City Tournament on Saturday, its third crown of the season.

The Pirates earned two wins over ranked teams, Class 3 No. 7 Jefferson City and Class 4 No. 7 Liberty North.

