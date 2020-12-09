HANNIBAL — The Hannibal girls swimming team celebrated senior night at the YMCA of Hannibal on Tuesday, as the Pirates hosted Wentzville Liberty.
Wentzville Liberty won the meet over Hannibal, 162-115.
Ainsley Bennett earned state consideration for the 50-free, 100-free and the 100-back events. Kate Madelyn Johnson earned state consideration in the 200-IM and the 100-fly, while Kate Maune earned state consideration in the 100-free and the 100-breast events.
The Hannibal 200-medley relay team and the 200-free relay team also earned state consideration cuts.
Next up for Hannibal is a meet against Ursuline Academy at Principia School on Monday at 6:30 p.m.