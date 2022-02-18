ST. PETERS, Mo. -- Hannibal had two of its girls on the swim team compete in the Class 1 state meet on Thursday and Friday, with sophomore Maddy Johnson earning All-State honors.
Johnson finished with a time of 1:57.15 in the preliminary round of the 200-yard freestyle, which was third in her heat. She also placed second in her heat in the 500-yard freestyle in Thursday's preliminary round of the 500-yard freestyle.
"Maddy had a rough day in the prelims," said Hannibal girls swim coach Amelia Johnson. "She did still manage to make the finals in both her events adn swam fantastic today."
After failing to qualify for the championship round in the 200-yard freestyle, Johnson won the consolation final with a time of 2:00.56 on Friday.
Johnson still was able to qualify for the championship round in the 500-yard freestyle, which she would finish in eighth place with a time of 5:24.51.
"She regrouped and shook it off and went it today ready to swim her best," Coach Johnson said. "She was one of only a handful of sophomores that made it to the finals and she was very excited to place in the top-4 in the 500."
Hannibal senior Kaylee Michaels finished with a time of 1:15.06 in the preliminary round of the 100-yard breaststroke on Thursday, which fell short of qualifying for either the consolation or championship finals.
"Kaylee swam great at prelims and I was so happy for her making state in her first individual event," Coach Johnson said. "She's a senior, so I was thrilled she finally met her goal."
Parkway West won the Class 1 state championship with 220.5 team points. Central was second, Clayton was third, Pembroke Hill was fourth and Webster Groves was fifth.
Hannibal placed fourth overall in the ILC's in Kansas City last week.
