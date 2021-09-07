HANNIBAL — It was a little later than Hannibal was planning, but the Lady Pirates finally got their home opener in on Thursday after Quincy canceled its match last week.
Hannibal played another volleyball team from Illinois, Payson Seymour, on Tuesday at Korf Gymnasium. It could not have gone any better, with the Lady Pirates winning in three straight sets (25-13, 25-15, 25-13).
“We definitely came out better communicating tonight,” said Hannibal head coach Megan Phillips. “Our game against Holt, we did not talk and we didn’t move. So, we worked a lot in practice on our communication drills and making sure we are doing our job on our side of the floor. Our serving was pretty impeccable tonight and we had quite a few aces.”
It was an eight-day layoff between the season opener at Holt and Tuesday’s match against Payson.
The time off seemed to help Hannibal, with Phillips giving them a long break after Thursday’s practice for Labor Day Weekend.
“They are pretty good about bouncing back and doing what’s asked of them the next day in practice,” Phillips said. “They were able to bounce back about not having a game and just transitioning to practice. Which was good anyway because we needed some extra touches after that Holt game.”
Hannibal senior Bella Falconer had a team-high 11 kills and 13 digs.
“(Falconer) had some really great swings tonight,” Phillips said. “She’s just a powerhouse out on the floor and when she’s on, she’s on. Even on night’s that she’s not, she is still putting forth the effort. She’s a big part of our offense.”
Other notable performers for Hannibal included Ashlyn Hess with six assists, Kendel Locke with five kills, Nora Hark with 15 assists and three aces and Lexi Wheelan with five digs and one kill.
The Hannibal junior varsity team defeated Payson in two sets (25-15, 25-17). The Lady Pirate freshmen team split with Payson (21-25, 25-11).
Hannibal (1-1) will play their first conference game up next on Saturday, when the Lady Pirates travel to Marshall (0-2).
“It will be our first conference match of the season,” Phillips said. “So (we are) just working in practice on communication, running some quicker offense on our side and just making sure that we are covering on defense.”