LEWISTOWN, Mo. -- Hannibal had a big day in one of the biggest track and field meets of the regular season on Tuesday, which featured schools from both sides of the Mississippi River.
Hannibal won the boys meet , with Clark County placing second.
Palmyra was third in the boys race. Highland was fourth, Camp Point Central was fifth, Mark Twain was sixth, Mendon Unity was seventh, Liberty was eighth, Scotland County was ninth, Marion County was 10th and Canton was 11th.
Hannibal also won the girls meet, with Clark County placing second.
Highland was third in the girls race. Palmyra was fourth, Camp Point Central was fifth, Mark Twain was sixth, Mendon Unity was seventh, Scotland County and Liberty tied for eighth, Marion County was 10th and Canton was 11th.
Hannibal junior Dorian Turner won the boys 100-meter dash at a time of 11.50, with teammate senior Sheldon Bergheger right behind in second at 11.51.
Pirates senior Dae'Shon Glasgow won the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.73. Hannibal sophomore Chance Whiteside placed second at 16.28.
Hannibal senior Eli Hess won the boys 1,600-meter run at a time of 4:50.7. Mark Twain sophomore Coden Miller was second, while Marion County sophomore Levi Wright was third.
Clark County's Kaden Hamner won the boys 200-meter dash at a time of 22.70. Liberty's Keegan Sunde was second and Turner from Hannibal was third.
Central's Elijah Hecox won the boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.16. A pair of Hannibal athletes were right behind him with Whiteside placing second and Ashlin Sharkey placing third.
Clark County's Mason McDaniel won the boys 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:45.79. Hannibal sophomore David Munger was second and Marion County's Wright was third.
Hamner of Clark County also won the boys 400-meter dash at a time of 52.75. Highland sophomore Kane Stegeman placed second and Hannibal senior Jack Pociask placed third.
Hannibal won the boys 4x100-meter relay with a team of Whiteside, Bergheger, Turner and Landen Bailey with a time of 43.72.
The Pirates also won the boys 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:32.76, with the same team of Whiteside, Turner, Bergheger and Bailey.
Mark Twain won the boys 4x400-meter relay at a time of 3:38.04, with a team consisting of Lukas McLeod, Sam Northcutt, Miller and Lakoda Preston.
The Tigers also won the boys 4x800-meter relay at a time of 8:42.36, with a team consisting of Brandon Black, McLeod, Northcutt and Miller.
Northcutt won the boys 800-meter run with a time of 2:05.98, beating out Hannibal's Hess at 2:10.40 and teammate Black at 2:10.84.
Cougars senior Shon Stark won the boys discus at a distance of 41.33 meters, beating out Clark County's Clinton Chamley and Liberty's Tanner Gimm.
Palmyra junior Carson Hicks won the boys high hump at a height of 1.83 meters, beating out Hannibal's Glasgow.
Highland's Gage Dawson won the boys javelin with a distance of 40 meters, beating out Hannibal senior Ashton Watts.
Hannibal's Glasgow won the boys long jump with a distance of 5.74 meters. Clark County's Brennan Fuller was second and Palmyra junior Carter Harper was third.
Palmyra sophomore Evan Pennewell won the boys pole vault, with Hannibal sophomore Jared Locke placing second and Highland's David Geisendorfer placing third.
Clark County's Chamley won the boys shot put with a distance of 13.48 meters, with Liberty's Gimm placing second and Highland's Stark placing third.
Glasgow won his third event of the day in the boys triple jump with a distance of 12.90, beating out Mark Twain's Preston.
Unity's Saylor Barry won the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 13.18, beating out Clark County's Abby Plenge.
Palmyra senior Tenlee Voss won the girls 100-meter hurdles at a time of 16.68. A pair of Hannibal athletes were right behind with Nora Hark placing second and Riyeen Brown placing third.
Hannibal junior Jocelyn Dorsey won the girls 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:09.40, beating out teammate Jordan Puterbaugh and Palmyra senior Mallory Sublette.
Unity's Barry also won the girls 200-meter dash with a time of 27.29, beating out Clark County's Plenge and Hannibal's Sameya Dean.
Hannibal's Hark won the girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.09, beating out Highland senior Ansley Bringer and her teammate, Brown.
Liberty's Arianna Neisen won the girls 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:03.37.
Highland freshman Chevie Sharpe won the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.36, beating out Clark County's Plenge.
The Hannibal 4x100-meter relay team of Kyndall Stewart, Jaylianna LaJoy, Dean and Hark won with a time of 51.64.
The Hannibal 4x200-meter relay team of Brown, Dean, LaJoy and Stewart won with a time of 1:49.42.
The Highland 4x400-meter relay team of Alexandria Reed, Morgan Keith, Addy Abell and Sharpe won with a time of 4:24.10.
The Palmyra 4x800-meter relay team of Laurin Sheputis, Sublette, Janie Triplett and Sandra Leon won with a time of 11:25.27.
Hannibal's Dorsey won her second race of the day in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:30.74, beating out Sheputis and Mark Twain sophomore Sydney Miller.
Palmyra junior Candra King won the girls discus with a distance of 35.46 meters. Highland junior Dallis Dare placed second and Hannibal junior Olivia Mears placed third.
Unity's Kyra Carothers won the girls high jump with a distance of 1.42 meters, beating out Palmyra junior Chloe Hicks and Hannibal sophomore Taegan Novel.
Hannibal junior Kameil Crane won the girls javelin with a distance of 43.31, edging her teammate, Hark, who threw 43 meters.
Unity's Barry won her third event in the girls long jump with a height of 4.61 meters, beating out Scotland County's Charlee Holland.
Palmyra senior Abbey Redd won the girls pole vault with a height of 3.2 meters, edging junior teammate Alaina Loman.
Palmyra's King also won the girls shot put with a distance of 11.82 meters. Mark Twain senior Madison Epperson placed second and Marion County's Samantha Kindhart placed third.
Hannibal junior Danica Vohs won the girls triple jump at 9.86 meters, beating out her teammate, LaJoy.
