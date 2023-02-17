HANNIBAL -- After a 21-point loss in their first matchup against North Central Missouri Conference foe Fulton on Dec. 6, Hannibal put up a much stronger fight on Friday at Korf Gymnasium.
It would not be enough, with the Hornets coming away with a 57-51 win over the Pirates.
The Gohring brothers provided the sting for the Hornets, with senior Walker Gohring scoring 23 points and pulling down five boards and junior Rowdy Gohring putting up 14 points.
Prior to the game, Hannibal recognized its seven seniors -- Haden Robertson, Dae'Shon Glasgow, Jacob Hickman, William Waelder, Drew Porter, LaPrince Durking and Kasen Sherwood.
The game was back-and-forth during the first quarter, with junior Mason Hull draining a pair of 3-pointers. However, Fulton would take a 14-11 lead by quarter's end.
It would be Pirates junior Brody Douglas sinking a pair of 3-pointers during the second quarter, but Fulton would take a 32-26 lead by halftime.
Fulton was led by Walker Gohring, who scored 15 points during the first half. Hornets guard Rowdy Gohring would add 11 points during the first half.
The Hornets extended their lead to 44-35 by the end of the third quarter.
The Pirates would outscore Fulton by a 16-13 margin in the fourth quarter, but could not get any closer than four points to the lead.
Hull finished with a team-high 14 points for Hannibal. C.J. Anderson and Brody Douglas each added eight points.
Hannibal (8-15) will play at Mexico (15-9) in its next game at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The Pirates will then close out the regular season on Thursday, playing a road game against Bowling Green (12-10) at 5:30 p.m.
